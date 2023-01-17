Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Media

TVNZ joins Google News Showcase

TVNZ joins Google News Showcase
TVNZ will receive cash from the search engine giant for 1 News stories. (Image: TVNZ)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
TVNZ has signed a deal to join Google’s News Showcase platform and will receive cash from the search engine giant for 1 News stories.The state-owned commercially-funded television broadcaster is the latest news publisher to join Google’s journalism venture, which launched in New Zealand in August.The deal comes months ahead of TVNZ’s planned merger with Radio NZ under Aotearoa NZ Public Media. RNZ signed a deal with Google last year. It's unclear whether the ANZPM merger, if completed, will require a new agreement.TVNZ joi...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market upbeat as China's economy opens back up

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 69.8 points, or 0.6%, to 11,881.00. Turnover was $98.1 million.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 5:48pm
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm