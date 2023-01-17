TVNZ joins Google News Showcase

TVNZ will receive cash from the search engine giant for 1 News stories. (Image: TVNZ)

TVNZ has signed a deal to join Google’s News Showcase platform and will receive cash from the search engine giant for 1 News stories.The state-owned commercially-funded television broadcaster is the latest news publisher to join Google’s journalism venture, which launched in New Zealand in August.The deal comes months ahead of TVNZ’s planned merger with Radio NZ under Aotearoa NZ Public Media. RNZ signed a deal with Google last year. It's unclear whether the ANZPM merger, if completed, will require a new agreement.TVNZ joi...