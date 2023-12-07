Menu
Viva La Dirt League: the NZ YouTubers with a 6 million audience

From left to right: Adam King, Rowan Bettjeman, Alan Morrison. (Image: Viva La Dirt League)
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
There aren’t too many examples of great media success stories in New Zealand in 2023, but YouTube content creators Viva La Dirt League are bucking the trend. In recent days, the comedy trio of Adam King, Rowan Bettjeman and Alan Morrison hit the 6 million follower mark on the streaming site, cementing their status among the biggest names on the platform.To put that number into perspective, TVNZ has just over 57,000 subscribers on YouTube. While the comparison may be a tad unfair, Viva has captured a huge global audience from Auckland...
