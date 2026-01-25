Menu
Warner Bros suitors face rare head-to-head battle for EU nod

(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Sun, 25 Jan 2026
By Samuel StoltonEuropean Union regulators are poised to review competing bids for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc at the same time, thrusting Netflix Inc. and Paramount Skydance Corp. into a rare head-to-head antitrust battle.People familiar with the matter said the parallel probes are now inevitable due to the timing of the rival proposals and the fact that both sides have already sounded out EU merger watchdogs about their plans.A double probe would give Brussels regulators unusual leverage over Warner’s destiny – a swift clearance fo...
On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more
On the Money

On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more

The business and political year has kicked into gear, and so has On the Money.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jan 2026
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The time for macro trading is now

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
Markets

Five reasons gold is surging toward US$5,000 an ounce

Buying the precious metal has become the antidote for market jitters.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Jan 2026
Netflix preparing to make Warner bid all-cash
Media

Netflix preparing to make Warner bid all-cash

Companies had struck a US$72 billion cash-and-stock deal in December.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Jan 2026
Metaverse meltdown: Futureverse in liquidation
Law & Regulation

Metaverse meltdown: Futureverse in liquidation

The liquidation report lists 76 creditors and 83 staff and contractors owed money.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025
TVNZ wins High Court defamation battle over Talley’s safety reporting
Law & Regulation

TVNZ wins High Court defamation battle over Talley’s safety reporting

South Island food producer Talley’s has lost its defamation case against Television New Zealand (TVNZ), with the High Court at Auckland comprehensively ruling in the media company’s favour.The case, being heard before Justice Pheroze Jagose, was closely watched by the media indus...

Staff reporters 17 Dec 2025
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 15 Dec 2025