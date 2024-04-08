Menu
What does the future hold for TVNZ?

It’s likely that the crown company will attempt to become a New Zealand-style Netflix, with public interest content sitting alongside an overseas entertainment catalogue on TVNZ+. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 08 Apr 2024
At a select committee hearing in December 2022, Andy Coupe, then chair of TVNZ, painted a rosy picture of the broadcaster’s future. Asked by Melissa Lee, National’s opposition spokesperson on the media, whether TV revenue was declining, Coupe “confidently” predicted that earnings would “be stable through the forthcoming three or four years”.The prediction hasn’t aged well. Just under a year later, TVNZ reported a drop in revenue and a 78% fall in post-tax profit for the 12 months to June...
