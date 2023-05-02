Menu
NZ investors have an appetite for First Table despite rising uncertainty for restaurants

The NZ Restaurant Association says many businesses are “still recovering” from pandemic losses. (Image: Margo's Queenstown)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tue, 02 May 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

Kiwi startup First Table has proven a hot ticket for investors and hopes to warm restaurant seats around New Zealand. This is despite the chief executive of the Restaurant Association of NZ, Marisa Bidois, saying it "eats" into profits at a challenging time for the hospitality industry.First Table is a hospitality app that offers 50% discounts at restaurants for early bookings for two, three or four people.It recently closed its capital raise through Snowball Effect, meeting its minimum target of $1.5 million, securing nearly $2....
