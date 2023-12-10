Menu
My Net Worth: Brett Sutton, chief executive of Les Mills NZ

Brett Sutton says that to anyone he meets, it's pretty clear he's an "ex-military guy". (Image: Les Mills NZ)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Sun, 10 Dec 2023
Brett Sutton has been CEO of the Les Mills gym chain for almost two years, after more than seven years as head of operations. He had previously been involved in gyms in Australia and the UK. He lives in Auckland with his wife and two sons. What did I want to be when I was five? I wanted to be seven, because I looked up to my brother, Steve, and wanted to live in his world because it felt to me like he was doing the coolest things. I reckon also, like every young kid, that I wanted to be an astronaut or a professional footballer. I gen...
