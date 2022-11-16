AA Insurance hires Michelle James as new CEO

Michelle James. (Image: AA Insurance)

Staff reporters

AA Insurance has hired Michelle James as its new chief executive, poaching her from rival Tower.Currently Tower's managing director of direct and digital business, James will start at AA Insurance in February. She has had several roles at Tower over her six years there, including strategy, customer experience and transformation. AA Insurance chair Doug McTaggart said James was a highly experienced senior executive with a proven track record on both sides of the Tasman.“The appointment of Michelle will enable AA Insurance to...