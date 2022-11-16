Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

AA Insurance hires Michelle James as new CEO

AA Insurance hires Michelle James as new CEO
Michelle James. (Image: AA Insurance)
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
AA Insurance has hired Michelle James as its new chief executive, poaching her from rival Tower.Currently Tower's managing director of direct and digital business, James will start at AA Insurance in February.  She has had several roles at Tower over her six years there, including strategy, customer experience and transformation. AA Insurance chair Doug McTaggart said James was a highly experienced senior executive with a proven track record on both sides of the Tasman.“The appointment of Michelle will enable AA Insurance to...
Sustainable Finance

NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

NZ's top companies are putting access to capital and markets at risk by lagging behind on ESG reporting, KPMG says.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
Markets

Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am