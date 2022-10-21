See full details
ACC review to focus on women

Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Oct 2022

A review of Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) coverage will take a closer look at the diseases women are experiencing in the workplace.The government has approved a new framework for making regular updates to the list of occupational diseases covered by the scheme, which hasn’t been updated since 2010. ACC minister Carmel Sepuloni said society had changed in the 50 years since the legislation was passed, and there were parts of ACC that needed modernising. “We know that, for various reasons women, Māori, Pacific and...

Environment
What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The latest report on the state of environmental reporting and policy reveals Simon Upton as both a Cassandra and an eternal optimist. 

Sport
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UFC champ Israel Adesanya is breathing down the NBA star's neck.

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

