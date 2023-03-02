Menu
News in Brief

AFT Pharmaceuticals gets approval to crack US market

AFT managing director Dr Hartley Atkinson is excited about the growth opportunities opened up by the FDA approval. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals has secured access to the multibillion-dollar United States painkiller market, with approval of its rapid-release Maxigesic tablets.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday, the company announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulator, had approved the use of Maxigesic Rapid for the management of mild to moderate acute pain in the US.Maxigesic Rapid, taken in tablet form, is a combination of paracetamol and ibuprofen deployed via a patented rapid-release technology.The US analgesic or painkille...
