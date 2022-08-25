See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes

Air NZ loss doubles as it begins to revive

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The airline told investors to expect an underlying loss of “less than $750m”. (Photo: Air NZ)
The airline told investors to expect an underlying loss of “less than $750m”. (Photo: Air NZ)
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
National carrier Air New Zealand more than doubled its full-year net loss as it begins to rebuild its business after the pandemic and travel restrictions throttled it. The statutory net loss widened by 102% to $591 million in the 12 months ended June from $292m a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement. The loss was eased by $219m in tax credits and the airline reported a loss before tax and other significant items of $725m, up from $444m in the prior year.Operating earnings, which exclude depreciation and amortis...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Not out of the woods yet on supply chain costs
Brent Melville | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The local building supplier market is dependent on international pricing, with 90% of building products sourced offshore. 

Bloomberg
Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?
Bloomberg | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The reality is dawning on Japan that it can’t oppose Russian energy, climate change and nuclear power all at once.

World news
Global food prices actually falling
The Economist | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Early fears about global food commodity shortages are starting to look overdone, although prices for many were high even before the Russian war on Ukraine.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.