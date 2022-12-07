Menu
News in Brief

Airlines getting only 75% of jet fuel requirements

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Airlines are working urgently on solutions to a shortage of jet fuel after a shipment was found to be contaminated, the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz) says.Barnz executive director Cath O’Brien said airlines will do all they can to solve problems before they cancel flights.“We’re asking people who intend to travel before Christmas to have patience while we gather the information airlines need to make decisions about flights,” O’Brien said.“Airlines will keep customers informed, so the...
Markets Free market close

Energy companies up as carbon prices drop

All of the listed energy companies managed to edge up today in an overall flat market.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm