Andy Coster resigns as Social Investment Agency CEO

Former police commissioner Andrew Coster was chief executive of the Social Investment Agency. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
Andy Coster has resigned from his position as chief executive of the Social Investment Agency, effective immediately.Coster, who previously served as the police commissioner from April 2020 to November 2024, decided to step down following the release of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).The report investigated the police's handling of complaints against former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming and found serious leadership failures, but no evidence of corruption or cover-up.Public Service Commissioner Bria...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
