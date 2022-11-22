Menu
News in Brief

Argosy Property half-year profit down 92%

Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Real estate investment company Argosy Property has posted a net profit of $10.7 million for its Sept 30 half-year results, a 92% drop from the same period last year. Revenue from operations was $55m, up 3.6% from the Sept 2021 half-year results.The company adopted a total unrealised revaluation loss of $23.5m, or a 1% decrease in book value for the period. Because of this, Argosy’s net tangible assets per share decreased to $1.72 from $1.74 at March 31 this year.Chair Jeff Morrison said although there was little transactional evidenc...
Markets Free market close

Ryman drags down NZ stock market

Ryman Healthcare fell 7.1% as investors wait for the Reserve Bank cash rate hike.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Finance

Good Spirits deal on the way, says chair

Good Spirits' annual meeting was told it struggled with covid-19's lockdowns and restrictions.

Riley Kennedy 2:05pm