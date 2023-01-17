Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Cigna fined $3.5m for misleading customers

Staff reporters
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Life insurer Cigna has been told to pay a $3.5 million penalty for misleading people about its policies.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said the Wellington High Court handed down a $3.575m fine to Cigna for making “false and/or misleading representations” about inflation benefits in some life insurance policies.From early 2013 until early 2019, Cigna increased customers' premiums and cover under indexation benefits on various policies.When it did so, it used rates that greatly exceeded the Consumers Price Index and were no...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am