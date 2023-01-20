Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Co-op Bank returns $6.3m in fees to customers

Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
The Co-operative Bank has started refunding $6.3 million worth of fees back to its customers, which date back to July 2017.The decision to refund the fees, which relate to credit issued including credit cards, overdrafts and loans, came after a review of the company’s fees that it undertook due to the amended Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) that came into effect on Dec 1, 2021.A representative for the bank told BusinessDesk that the review resulted in changes to the methodology applied by the bank and a reduction in some...
Politics Free

Grant Robertson walked, so Chris Hipkins can run

Grant Robertson can’t put his hand up for the role of the new prime minister – even if he wanted the job.

Ella Somers 5:40pm
Policy

Ardern’s long shadow

Bill Clinton's famous 'It's the economy, stupid!' will be lingering in ministers' ears.

Paul McBeth, Rebecca Howard & Oli Lewis 4:40pm
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm