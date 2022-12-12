Complicated liquidation of CBL Insurance drags on

A number of cases to do with CBL are due to be heard in the high court at Auckland. (Image: Getty)

The liquidators appointed to failed insurance company CBL Insurance have received advice on the likely cost of future claims. CBLI, which provided insurance for home builds, was placed into liquidation in 2018 following an application by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Its ultimate parent company, CBL Corporation, was listed on the NZ stock exchange and once had a market capitalisation of about $750 million. The collapse of the insurer had resulted in numerous legal challenges, including Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges again...