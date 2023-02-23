Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results

Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results
The mānuka honey wholesaler said it is working on managing its supply chain to ensure cashflow year-round. (Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Comvita has beaten its personal best across the board for half-year earnings, including a nearly 20% increase in net profit despite global pressures.The mānuka honey wholesaler saw a net profit of $4.2 million in the six months to Dec 31, an increase of 19.4% over the same period the year before.This was on a 6.8% increase in revenue, up to $112.1m, and an 11.1% lift in earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to reach $13.4m.In the half-year, the company faced significant challenges in the key Chinese market due to covi...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am