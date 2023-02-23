Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results

The mānuka honey wholesaler said it is working on managing its supply chain to ensure cashflow year-round. (Image: Comvita)

Comvita has beaten its personal best across the board for half-year earnings, including a nearly 20% increase in net profit despite global pressures.The mānuka honey wholesaler saw a net profit of $4.2 million in the six months to Dec 31, an increase of 19.4% over the same period the year before.This was on a 6.8% increase in revenue, up to $112.1m, and an 11.1% lift in earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to reach $13.4m.In the half-year, the company faced significant challenges in the key Chinese market due to covi...