News in Brief

Consumer confidence plummets in December

Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
The Westpac McDermott Miller consumer confidence index moved into freefall in December, dropping 12 points to its lowest level since the survey began 34 years ago.The survey, an indicator of how optimistic consumers are about the future, hit 75.6 in the December quarter on the back of increased borrowing costs and the sharp rise in consumer prices, particularly across food, housing and fuel.An index rating of more than 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was conducted from Dec 1 to Dec 12, with a sample size of 1,559 r...
Markets Free market close

NZ shares fall on start of Christmas week

New Zealand's market is counting down the days till Christmas.

Ella Somers 19 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Cannasouth and Eqalis' $48.8m 'merger' plans

Cannasouth says it will pay $48.8m for Equalis Pharmaceuticals but the market is lukewarm on the deal.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022