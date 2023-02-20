Menu
Costco NZ gets $30m start from US parent

Costco's Australian managing director, Patrick Noone. (Image: Costco)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Financial statements stretching back to just before discount retailer Costco opened its doors in New Zealand reveal its US parent injected $30 million into the company.Documents released as part of Costco Wholesale NZ's filings with the Companies Office show the US multinational's NZ arm made a $12.5 million loss on revenues of $20.5m a month before the store opened. Costco had $201m worth of assets on the books, including $140m in property, plant and equipment, $42m of merchandise inventory, and $14m in cash or cash equivalents. I...
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 3:50pm
Finance

Property For Industry has US private placement on standby

PFI is unlikely to draw down any of the US$250 million US private placement while interest rates are still going up.

Jenny Ruth 3:37pm