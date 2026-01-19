Crossware buys Germany's biggest email signature firm in EU expansion

NZ-founded email signature company Crossware has bought Germany's CI Solutions for an undisclosed sum. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand-founded email signature provider Crossware has acquired Germany's largest email signature company in a multimillion-dollar deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the European Union.Crossware's acquisition of CI Solutions means the group now processes more than five million emails a day, making it one of the largest specialist providers of cloud-based email signature solutions for enterprises globally. Its clients span Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement.In 2021, Lighthouse...