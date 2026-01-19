Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Crossware buys Germany's biggest email signature firm in EU expansion

Crossware buys Germany's biggest email signature firm in EU expansion
NZ-founded email signature company Crossware has bought Germany's CI Solutions for an undisclosed sum. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
New Zealand-founded email signature provider Crossware has acquired Germany's largest email signature company in a multimillion-dollar deal, as it seeks to expand its presence in the European Union.Crossware's acquisition of CI Solutions means the group now processes more than five million emails a day, making it one of the largest specialist providers of cloud-based email signature solutions for enterprises globally. Its clients span Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement.In 2021, Lighthouse...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci