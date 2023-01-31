Menu
News in Brief

Downer director Mark Binns retires due to conflicts

Mark Binns served on the Downer board for less than a year. (Image: Downer)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Mark Binns, a director at infrastructure company Downer EDI, has stepped down less than a year after he was appointed, due to conflicts of interest.In a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday, Downer said Binns would be retiring on Jan 31 due to conflicts that had “become increasingly complex and difficult to manage with Downer’s customer base in New Zealand”.The construction giant didn’t specify what the conflicts were.Binns is the chair of Crown Infrastructure Partners and a director at Auckland Interna...
