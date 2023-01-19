Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Employment confidence drops in December quarter

Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Employment confidence has fallen from its post-covid highs in the December quarter, the latest Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index shows.The index for the three months to December, released this morning, fell 7.2 points to 108.0, down from a post-covid high of 115.2 in the September quarter.The decline was down to perceptions about future job opportunities and job security.Westpac’s acting chief economist, Michael Gordon, said the outlook for the year ahead has softened in recent months.While the jobs market was still ver...
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am
Property

Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

There was a glut of property for sale in December according to Trade Me figures.

Greg Hurrell 11:21am
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon has bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am