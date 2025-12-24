EVT buys QT Auckland hotel in $87.5m deal

Menu
Australian conglomerate EVT Limited has acquired the QT Auckland viaduct hotel for $87.5 million.The 150-room hotel is owned by NZ Hotel Holdings, but was designed and operated by EVT since it opened in 2020.The company says the purchase is part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of hotels in key city locations.To fund these investments, the company is selling off non-core assets - it has already confirmed the sale of Rydges Geelong for $24.5 million recently.The acquisition is expected to be completed early in 2026, subject to conditions.
Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

