EVT buys QT Auckland hotel in $87.5m deal

The QT Auckland. (Image: File)

Australian conglomerate EVT Limited has acquired the QT Auckland viaduct hotel for $87.5 million.The 150-room hotel is owned by NZ Hotel Holdings, but was designed and operated by EVT since it opened in 2020.The company says the purchase is part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of hotels in key city locations.To fund these investments, the company is selling off non-core assets - it has already confirmed the sale of Rydges Geelong for $24.5 million recently.The acquisition is expected to be completed early in 2026, subject to conditions.