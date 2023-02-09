Menu
FMA issues warning ahead of suspected Ponzi event

The FMA issued warnings over two alleged Ponzi schemes. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
The Financial Markets Authority is warning people to be cautious about two suspected Ponzi schemes ahead of a major investor event by one of them.Wewe Global, that the FMA issued a warning about on Wednesday, is currently conducting a tour of New Zealand with an event scheduled to be held in Christchurch on Thursday evening."We are advising people to exercise serious caution when considering any dealings with any of the firms listed in the warning."The FMA earlier issued a warning about Wewe Global and Lyopay offering cryptoproducts a...
