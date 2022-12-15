Menu
News in Brief

FMA warns Pencarrow Private Equity for AMl/CFT breaches

Staff reporters
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has formally warned Pencarrow Private Equity Management for breaching record-keeping requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act.The FMA’s investigation found Pencarrow had “systemic failings” in its retention of identity and verification records for customers who’d invested in its Fund V, between April and July 2018.The failures also meant Pencarrow was unable to provide records to establish whether it had undertaken sufficient en...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm