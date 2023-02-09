Menu
News in Brief

Forestlands former director Rowan Kearns pleads guilty to FMA charges

Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Rowan Kearns, the former sole director of the Forestlands Group, has pleaded guilty to several charges related to disclosure and financial record keeping.Three charges were brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) against Kearns in September 2020 and were expected to be tried by jury in March 2023 following an initial not-guilty plea.At the time of the filing, the FMA said security arrangements of a million-dollar loan were knowingly omitted from financial statements, misrepresenting the financial position to investors.With Kearns&rsquo...
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 2:00pm
World

Biden vows no default on debt

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

ANZ's preliminary view – based on limited data – is that the economy will contract 1.1% having previously predicted 1.3%.

Rebecca Howard 9:30am