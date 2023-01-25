Menu
News in Brief

Forsyth Barr retains 'outperform' on Mainfreight despite spot rate falls

Staff reporters
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Forsyth Barr is expecting Mainfreight’s earnings outlook to be more evenly balanced than its peers.The company is expected to issue a trading update next month reporting slippage in air and ocean (A&O) profitability.Analyst Andy Bowley said in a note that while significant sea freight spot rate declines are expected to hamper revenue, the impact will be cushioned by more resilient contract rates for sea and air freight.However, Bowley also expects any decline in A&O to be broadly offset by further gains in the transport and wareho...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market edges up as CPI data remains stable

NZ’s benchmark index was unperturbed by the latest consumer price index data.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 3:38pm
Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am