News in Brief

Government proposes cost cuts for forest owners

Government proposes cost cuts for forest owners
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
The Government has proposed further reductions to costs for forest owners in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) registry.Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced the changes, which aim to benefit all forest owners.Under the proposal, the annual charge for post-1989 forest land would now be lowered from $14.90 to $10.25 per hectare per year.This represents a 66% reduction since the National-led Government took office, said McClay.The consultation process for the proposed changes has begun, following a second review of the scheme's operational...
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23