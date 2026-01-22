Government proposes cost cuts for forest owners
The Government has proposed further reductions to costs for forest owners in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) registry.Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced the changes, which aim to benefit all forest owners.Under the proposal, the annual charge for post-1989 forest land would now be lowered from $14.90 to $10.25 per hectare per year.This represents a 66% reduction since the National-led Government took office, said McClay.The consultation process for the proposed changes has begun, following a second review of the scheme's operational...
