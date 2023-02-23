New Zealanders will have access to a new covid-19 vaccine from March.

Health minister Ayesha Verrall announced details on the rollout of the new Pfizer covid-19 bivalent vaccine today in Porirua.

The new vaccine is designed to protect against both the original coronavirus and the omicron variant by including components of both viruses. It has been available in other countries for some months.

On March 1, it will be rolled out to everyone over 30 years who is eligible for a booster dose. It will also be available to those who are over 30 and high-risk and have not yet had their second booster.

From April 1, it will be available to everyone over 30 years of age and also high-risk individuals 16 years and older.

The rollout decision follows Medsafe approving the use of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It is the most important step you can take to protect yourself and your kaumātua and whanau from the effects of the virus,” Verrall said.