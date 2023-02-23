Menu
News in Brief

Green Cross Health selling community health division

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Green Cross Health has confirmed it will sell its community health division to the Australian private equity firm, Anchorage Capital Partners, for an enterprise value of $50 million.In Green Cross Health’s last financial year, the division contributed $192m to group revenue and $5.6m to group operating profit before interest and tax, it said.It expects to receive net cash sale proceeds of approximately $30m, including a $2m account of pre-completion dividends from the community health division to be paid shortly after completion.According...
Transport

Auckland Airport's retail trade hits takeoff speed

Investment house Jarden has pegged the airport's target price well below the current trading price.

Brent Melville 1:51pm
Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 11:35am
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr: Cutting OCR in light of cyclone 'makes no sense'

Adrian Orr appeared before the finance select committee after yesterday's OCR hike.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am