Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Green light for $1 billion Lakeview-Taumata project

Staff reporters
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Queenstown's $1 billion residential and commercial Lakeview-Taumata project has been given the nod by a fast-track consenting panel, with conditions.Approval for the project took 145 working days after being lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, with the joint Australian-New Zealand development consortium going back to the planning desk to come into line with the city's height restrictions. Developers QT Lakeview Developments include Australian developers Ninety-Four Feet and Centuria Capital as well as Auckland's Brit...
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022

How the five big global sports trends of 2022 impacted New Zealand.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 12:35pm
Climate change

Shareholders hammer ANZ over fossil fuel funding

The bank’s chair fended off questions about its financing of exploration projects.

Ben Moore 12:05pm