Cooking the Books Quizzes

Harmoney reports another profitable quarter

Dan Brunskill

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Personal lender Harmoney says it's had another profitable quarter and grown its loan book by 4% to A$635 million (NZ$708m).Shares in the company climbed more than 6% to 79 cents on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Tuesday morning but were still down more than 60% year-to-date. They were recently up 5.4% at 78 cents.Chief executive David Stevens said Harmoney had delivered an “outstanding” result.“The business is cash net profit profitable; our Australian business is winning market share in the $140 billion personal...

