Housing boost for Northland

The Whangārei roading projects were announced as politicians gathered for Waitangi Day celebrations. (Image: Getty)

The government is spending $10 million on key Whangārei roading projects that it says will unlock the development of 3,000 new houses.Announced as politicians are gathering for Waitangi Day celebrations, the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) money will open up 160 hectares of greenfield land at multiple sites across the city.The roading projects include a new bridge to replace a single-lane timber bridge in Kamo, which has stalled development plans to date, and a new roundabout on State Highway One, with an arterial road and shared user pa...