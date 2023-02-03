Menu
News in Brief

Housing boost for Northland
The Whangārei roading projects were announced as politicians gathered for Waitangi Day celebrations. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
The government is spending $10 million on key Whangārei roading projects that it says will unlock the development of 3,000 new houses.Announced as politicians are gathering for Waitangi Day celebrations, the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) money will open up 160 hectares of greenfield land at multiple sites across the city.The roading projects include a new bridge to replace a single-lane timber bridge in Kamo, which has stalled development plans to date, and a new roundabout on State Highway One, with an arterial road and shared user pa...
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Business

ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

All affected customers with the bank on Jan 27 will get the payment if they were stickered, or if their businesses were impacted.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am