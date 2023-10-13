Menu
News in Brief

Jarden keeps a neutral rating for Air NZ

Air NZ shares are down but Jarden says they reflect fair value. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Jarden analysts have kept their “neutral” rating of Air New Zealand after the airline told the market yesterday it was seeing weakness in the domestic travel market.“We retain our neutral rating with the stock having traded down but reflecting fair value in our view, given a soft outlook and elevated risk factors (volatility in fuel prices, inflation),” Jarden’s Grant Lowe and James Stanners wrote today.“We note supportive factors, including strong forward pricing and a supportive industry...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
