News in Brief

Laybuy plans to delist from ASX in March

Staff reporters
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Local buy now, pay later firm (BNPL) Laybuy is seeking shareholder approval to voluntarily delist from the Australian stock exchange (ASX).Laybuy first listed on the ASX in September 2020 in order to raise capital and help fund its continued growth in the United Kingdom, where Laybuy is one of the top three BNPL providers.But the ASX-listed provider told the market in July last year that it had cut a third of its staff – mostly in its Auckland headquarters – rather than raising capital, in a bid to turn profitable early this year.To...
NZ market edges up as CPI data remains stable

NZ’s benchmark index was unperturbed by the latest consumer price index data.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 3:38pm
Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am