Laybuy plans to delist from ASX in March

(Image: Supplied)

Local buy now, pay later firm (BNPL) Laybuy is seeking shareholder approval to voluntarily delist from the Australian stock exchange (ASX).Laybuy first listed on the ASX in September 2020 in order to raise capital and help fund its continued growth in the United Kingdom, where Laybuy is one of the top three BNPL providers.But the ASX-listed provider told the market in July last year that it had cut a third of its staff – mostly in its Auckland headquarters – rather than raising capital, in a bid to turn profitable early this year.To...