News in Brief

Livestock Improvement Corp CFO to leave in June 2023

Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Livestock Improvement Corp’s (LIC) chief financial officer, David Hazlehurst, will leave the co-op on June 26, 2023.He joined in February 2019 and was responsible for finance, business performance, transformation, risk management, general counsel, secretariat and strategic procurement.He also holds a number of governance roles with LIC subsidiaries and is currently acting chief information officer.Recruitment for a replacement CFO will commence in the new year, said LIC chief executive David Chin, who thanked Hazlehurst for his support wh...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am