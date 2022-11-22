Livestock Improvement Corp CFO to leave in June 2023

Staff reporters

Livestock Improvement Corp’s (LIC) chief financial officer, David Hazlehurst, will leave the co-op on June 26, 2023.He joined in February 2019 and was responsible for finance, business performance, transformation, risk management, general counsel, secretariat and strategic procurement.He also holds a number of governance roles with LIC subsidiaries and is currently acting chief information officer.Recruitment for a replacement CFO will commence in the new year, said LIC chief executive David Chin, who thanked Hazlehurst for his support wh...