Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Livestock Improvement releases half-year result

Staff reporters
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) has reported a half-year net profit after tax (NPAT) of $33.3 million, down 6.4% from the same period last year, but in line with market guidance. LIC is a farmer-owned co-operative specialising in pasture-based dairy genetics and herd management.The fall in profit was attributed to cost pressures, given revenue was up 4.6%.The co-op’s market guidance for the full year has been tightened, with underlying earnings now expected to be in the range of $21.5m to $25.5m (previously $20m-26m).The co-o...
Markets Free Market close

NZ market edges up as CPI data remains stable

NZ’s benchmark index was unperturbed by the latest consumer price index data.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 3:38pm
Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am