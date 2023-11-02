Menu
News in Brief

Luxon gives himself time for coalition negotiations

Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon says his immediate priority is to form a government. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon is giving himself time to form a government by sending a proxy to an important engagement in the Pacific and signalling he might do something similar for Apec's next meeting in San Francisco. The announcements mean Luxon is giving himself until at least the middle of November to form a government.Speaking ahead of the release of the final election results on Friday, Luxon told reporters in Auckland he believed the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in the Cook Islands was important but indicate...
Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'

KiwiRail will make do with old vessels during its busiest annual period.

Brent Melville 5:35pm
Finance Free

NZ wine company backed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton looks to raise

Invivo is planning a $2 million capital raise to fund its expansion plans.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:05pm
