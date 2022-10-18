See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Manawa Energy cuts $20m from earnings guidance

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Manawa Energy trimmed its 2023 earnings guidance by as much as $20 million, citing a difficult first half and increased development spending. The company previously said underlying earnings would be between $140m and $160m. Today, Manawa said it expected earnings to be between $127.5m and $140m in the March 2023 year.The revised guidance was due to a “challenging first half” with volatile prices and hydro inflows, increased operational spending for development work, and repairs due to weather damage.Manawa said the new guidance...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Bank wholesale funding costs have quadrupled: NAB CEO
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Geopolitical developments that spook financial markets could force funding costs higher still.

Sustainable Finance
Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The idea that investors have to choose between "responsible investment" and good returns has been decisively debunked, says new research.

Policy
Upton pleads for better environmental reporting and policy
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Gaps in data and reporting mean the country has very little idea of whether the environment is improving or getting worse.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.