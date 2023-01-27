Menu
Manawa Energy sees national storage edge up

(Image: Manawa)
Staff reporters
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
Manawa Energy has found its national storage rose slightly in its third quarter – but still ended lower at 116% compared to the 10-year average of 143%.The energy retailer said in its quarterly operating report this morning that inflows were also strong across the period and were up 48 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 11% on average. This was driven by very strong North Island inflows being 35% higher than the previous period and partially offset by below-average South Island inflows which had fallen 28%.Manawa inflows for the year-to-date ar...
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 12:42pm
Retail Exclusive

McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

Alcohol company Let's Go's McLaren giveaway ends Sunday, but it appears the car is still for sale.

Oliver Lewis 12:04pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am