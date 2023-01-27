Manawa Energy sees national storage edge up

(Image: Manawa)

Manawa Energy has found its national storage rose slightly in its third quarter – but still ended lower at 116% compared to the 10-year average of 143%.The energy retailer said in its quarterly operating report this morning that inflows were also strong across the period and were up 48 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 11% on average. This was driven by very strong North Island inflows being 35% higher than the previous period and partially offset by below-average South Island inflows which had fallen 28%.Manawa inflows for the year-to-date ar...