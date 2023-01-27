Menu
Manawa Energy's national storage edges up

Staff reporters
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
Manawa Energy says its national hydro storage rose slightly in its third quarter to 133% of average.The energy generator said in its quarterly operating report this morning that inflows were strong across the period and were up 48 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 11% on average. This was driven by very strong North Island inflows with generation 35% higher than the previous period and partially offset by below-average South Island generation which fell 28%.Manawa's inflows for the year-to-date were 17% above average, with the energy generator&#...
