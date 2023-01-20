Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Manufacturing sector shrinks again

Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
The rate of contraction in the manufacturing sector remained the same in December as in November, the third consecutive month of decline.The Performance of Manufacturing Index returned a reading of 47.2 for the month – a reading below 50 indicated that manufacturing is declining and above 50 meant it was expanding.Business NZ's director for advocacy, Catherine Beard, said New Zealand manufacturers may need to brace for a challenging year.“While new orders (46.1) did show some improvement from November, finished stocks (50.1) and...
Sport

Business of Sport: 20 questions for 2023

A list of questions and sports business trends that will most likely dominate the 2023 landscape internationally and within NZ.

Trevor McKewen 12:13pm
Bloomberg

Treasury taps retirement funds to avoid breaching US debt limit

The US Treasury is using extraordinary measures to avoid the government running out of cash.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Primary Sector

ASB expecting 'substantially lower' milk price next season

ASB Bank is forecasting $8.65 per KgMS for this season and $7 for next.

Riley Kennedy 10:51am