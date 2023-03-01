Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Meridian first-half profit surges on strong hydro inflows

Meridian first-half profit surges on strong hydro inflows
Lake Pukaki was underfilled at the start of the reporting period, but filled fast during last winter. (Image: Meridian)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Winter storms that filled its South Island hydro lakes and a 5% increase in customer sales volumes underpinned a 24.8% increase in underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) for Meridian Energy for the six months to Dec 31.Underlying NPAT at $181 million compared with $145m for the same period the previous year.The underlying NPAT measure strips out volatility created by non-cash changes in the continuous revaluation of electricity contracts, largely reflecting Meridian’s exposure as the largest electricity supplier to the Tiwai Point alumini...
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am