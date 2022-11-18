Metroglass targets up to $9m of savings

Staff reporters

Metro Performance Glass is initiating a “cost out” programme in response to pressures affecting the construction sector.The company said this would include a comprehensive review of its organisational structure and manufacturing footprint and target annual savings of $8 million-to-$9m from the second half of the 2023 financial year. In August, chief executive Simon Mander told shareholders the company planned to hike prices again, with raw materials and shipping costs remaining high. Metroglass said it expected to report e...