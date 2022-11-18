Menu
News in Brief

Metroglass targets up to $9m of savings

Staff reporters
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
Metro Performance Glass is initiating a “cost out” programme in response to pressures affecting the construction sector.The company said this would include a comprehensive review of its organisational structure and manufacturing footprint and target annual savings of $8 million-to-$9m from the second half of the 2023 financial year. In August, chief executive Simon Mander told shareholders the company planned to hike prices again, with raw materials and shipping costs remaining high. Metroglass said it expected to report e...
Law & Regulation

Pokies changes to target problem gambling

Pubs and hotels with pokie machines will be affected, but not casinos.

Riley Kennedy 1:35pm
Markets

My Food Bag profits fall

Shares in My Food Bag have fallen more than 16% to a new low.

Dan Brunskill 10:45am
Infrastructure

Ryman creates div reinvestment plan

Ryman will accept new capital from shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 10:32am