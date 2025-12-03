Microsoft NZ datacentre unit swings to $33.6m profit as revenue jumps 61%

Microsoft's hyperscale datacentre at Westgate, northwest Auckland during the final stage of construction in January 2023. It was live by December 2024. (Image: NZME)

A company set up to manage Microsoft’s local datacentre business has reported strong growth for the year to June 30, 2025.The tech giant has two local subsidiaries – the long-standing Microsoft New Zealand and Microsoft 6399 NZ, created in 2020 for the construction and operation of local datacentres.Both are owned by Microsoft Ireland Research (which took control of the NZ operation from a Bermuda-registered Microsoft subsidiary in 2021).Microsoft 6399 NZ reported revenue that rose 61% from $133.8 million to $215.5m.The subsidiary m...