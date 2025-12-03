Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Microsoft NZ datacentre unit swings to $33.6m profit as revenue jumps 61%

Microsoft NZ datacentre unit swings to $33.6m profit as revenue jumps 61%
Microsoft's hyperscale datacentre at Westgate, northwest Auckland during the final stage of construction in January 2023. It was live by December 2024. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
A company set up to manage Microsoft’s local datacentre business has reported strong growth for the year to June 30, 2025.The tech giant has two local subsidiaries – the long-standing Microsoft New Zealand and Microsoft 6399 NZ, created in 2020 for the construction and operation of local datacentres.Both are owned by Microsoft Ireland Research (which took control of the NZ operation from a Bermuda-registered Microsoft subsidiary in 2021).Microsoft 6399 NZ reported revenue that rose 61% from $133.8 million to $215.5m.The subsidiary m...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit