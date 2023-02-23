Milford CEO to step down in 2024

Mark Ryland. (Image: Milford)

Milford Asset Management chief executive Mark Ryland will step down at the end of March 2024. Despite the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, chair Gavin Walker said Ryland successfully led the business through a period of strong and high-quality growth, with funds under management increasing from $6 billion in 2019 to more than $17b, accompanied by a material increase in market share.“Mark’s focus on ensuring consistent delivery of outstanding performance and service to our clients, together with the further development...