Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Milford CEO to step down in 2024

Milford CEO to step down in 2024
Mark Ryland. (Image: Milford)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Milford Asset Management chief executive Mark Ryland will step down at the end of March 2024. Despite the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, chair Gavin Walker said Ryland successfully led the business through a period of strong and high-quality growth, with funds under management increasing from $6 billion in 2019 to more than $17b, accompanied by a material increase in market share.“Mark’s focus on ensuring consistent delivery of outstanding performance and service to our clients, together with the further development...
Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as deluge of results hit market

Company earnings poured through New Zealand’s market today.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Transport

Geotech work begins on Auckland's light rail project

It's shovels in the ground, kind of, for the $14.6b transport project.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm
Technology

Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai is building four data centres across Asia-Pacific.

Ben Moore 3:00pm