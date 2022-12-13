MPs say MSD’s emergency housing spend ‘unacceptable’

The ministry of social development overpaid the market rate for private rentals by thousands. (Image: Getty)

The Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) excessive spending on private rentals for emergency housing has been described as “unacceptable” by several members of parliament.The comments came from the social services and community select committee’s response to a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) that outlined the many failings of MSD’s approach.In the report, the MPs stated that they understood that MSD staff were in a “difficult position” as demand for emergency housing outstripped supp...