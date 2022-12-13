Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

MPs say MSD’s emergency housing spend ‘unacceptable’

MPs say MSD’s emergency housing spend ‘unacceptable’
The ministry of social development overpaid the market rate for private rentals by thousands. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
The Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) excessive spending on private rentals for emergency housing has been described as “unacceptable” by several members of parliament.The comments came from the social services and community select committee’s response to a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) that outlined the many failings of MSD’s approach.In the report, the MPs stated that they understood that MSD staff were in a “difficult position” as demand for emergency housing outstripped supp...
Markets Free market close

New Zealand’s market edges up ahead of US inflation data

NZ’s market edged up alongside cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge, which jumped almost 8% today.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 1:35pm
World

Money managers see global stocks recovering

A Bloomberg survey shows there's optimism for the year ahead, but some worries about stagflation.

Bloomberg 12:45pm