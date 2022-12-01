Restaurant Brands has found immediate replacements for the looming retirements of its long-serving chief executive and chief financial officer.

The fast-food operator said New Zealand chief Arif Khan has today started as group operating officer and will act as group CEO when Russel Creedy retires on March 31, and has turned to its majority shareholder Grupo Finaccess to replace CFO Grant Ellis when he goes at the end of May, with the Mexican investment firm's own CFO Julio Valdés starting in June.

The company said Khan had a “proven track record” of leading growth and innovation in large businesses and spent more than 25 years in the hospitality and quick service restaurant sectors across both franchisor and master franchisee networks.

His global experience included NZ, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Pakistan, Turkey, and North Africa.

Valdés had more than 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing, merger, divestitures, and taxes.

This also included experience across a diversity of services, primarily to companies in the consumer products, power and utilities and manufacturing sectors advising both Mexican and international companies, and supporting their comprehensive development.

“We wish to congratulate Arif for his promotion and are thrilled to welcome Julio to Restaurant Brands,” chair José Parés said. “We look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the team as we continue on the path to consolidating our presence in the QSR market in New Zealand, Australia, California, and Hawaii.”

Restaurant Brands rose 0.9% to $6.61 yesterday.