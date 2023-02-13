Menu
News in Brief

New Talisman says rights offer must succeed

(Image: New Talisman)
Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
New Talisman Gold Mines (NTL) will be left with few options if its current capital raise fails, says company chair Samantha Sharif.The dual-listed company is seeking to raise $3.45 million through a three-for-five rights offer it announced on Friday.The offer price is NZ$0.018 or A$0.017 per new share, while it last traded at NZ$0.021.Sharif said the company had a “specific and realistic plan” to produce gold and generate returns for shareholders by the end of this year.Few options left“If we cannot complete this capital raise...
NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm