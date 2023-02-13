New Talisman says rights offer must succeed

(Image: New Talisman)

New Talisman Gold Mines (NTL) will be left with few options if its current capital raise fails, says company chair Samantha Sharif.The dual-listed company is seeking to raise $3.45 million through a three-for-five rights offer it announced on Friday.The offer price is NZ$0.018 or A$0.017 per new share, while it last traded at NZ$0.021.Sharif said the company had a “specific and realistic plan” to produce gold and generate returns for shareholders by the end of this year.Few options left“If we cannot complete this capital raise...