Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

No trouble at the mill

Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
An industrial dispute that threatened to disrupt operations at the Penrose paper mill has been resolved, owner Oji Fibre Solutions said.The company had threatened a lockout after the First and E tū unions signalled strike action in support of a new collective agreement.That action was due to take place last Saturday, but Oji chief executive Jon Ryder said in a statement that the dispute was resolved through mediation late on Friday.“I’m proud of how everyone handled themselves and pleased we were able to reach agreement quickly,&rdq...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm